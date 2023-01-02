ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn in

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill was sworn in Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting with the public.

McMahill won the race for sheriff in a June 2022 primary. He succeeds outgoing sheriff and Nevada’s newest Governor Joe Lombardo.

McMahill will talk to the community virtually Tuesday at 5 p.m. as part of Metro’s “First Tuesday” events. You can find a link on Metro’s website .

Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor

McMahill joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1990, where he served until he retired from the department in 2021.

He and another Metro officer were accused by two women of sexual assault and misconduct nearly three decades ago. The department had later settled with one of the women for $4,900.

To watch the swearing-in ceremony, visit this link to LVMPD’s Facebook page.

Anonymous
3d ago

1st order of business. Get those mail-in-ballots law revoked. 2nd. Revoke all driver cards for illegals. This law is in direct conflict of Federal immigration law and NV isn’t a sanctuary State. NV isn’t CA!!! Democrat Mo Denys created this illegal law snd he should Be banned from holding any elected office.

