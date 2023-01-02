New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn in

LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill was sworn in Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting with the public.

McMahill won the race for sheriff in a June 2022 primary. He succeeds outgoing sheriff and Nevada’s newest Governor Joe Lombardo.

McMahill will talk to the community virtually Tuesday at 5 p.m. as part of Metro’s “First Tuesday” events. You can find a link on Metro’s website .

McMahill joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1990, where he served until he retired from the department in 2021.

He and another Metro officer were accused by two women of sexual assault and misconduct nearly three decades ago. The department had later settled with one of the women for $4,900.

To watch the swearing-in ceremony, visit this link to LVMPD’s Facebook page.

