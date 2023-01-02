Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Tri-City Herald
Please! Quandre Diggs calling Detroit, asking old Lions friends for a huge Seahawks favor
Quandre Diggs stays in touch often with his friends he used to captain in Detroit. This week, he’s all over them. The Seahawks’ Pro Bowl safety has been calling more, a lot more, with more urgency and intent. He’s been asking for a huge favor from his favorite Lions.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Place LB Jordyn Brooks on IR, Make 3 More Roster Moves
The Seattle Seahawks made four roster moves Tuesday, the team announced. Seattle is placing linebacker Jordyn Brooks on IR after it was revealed that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets. His spot on the active roster will now be filled by tight...
Tri-City Herald
Report: If Jim Irsay Offers, Jim Harbaugh Could Come to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Have Big Edge Over Lions in Big-Game Experience
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have big-game experience on their side when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. With a win in the regular-season finale, the Packers will reach the NFC playoffs for the fourth consecutive year and the 12th time in Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as quarterback. The Lions, on the other hand, haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. Backup defensive lineman Michael Brockers was the only player on the Lions’ roster who was alive for that playoff win.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Ready to ‘Charge Forward,’ Play for Damar Hamlin vs. Patriots
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen both found themselves getting choked up as they sat down with the media Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding Damar Hamlin for the first time since the second-year safety suffered from cardiac arrest on Monday. But as incredible news of Hamlin's...
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Packers: O-Line Injuries, Garbage Time Affect Picture
The Vikings' offensive line is a borderline crisis situation heading into the final week of the regular season. At center, starter Garrett Bradbury remains injured and backup Austin Schlottmann is out for the season after suffering a fibula fracture in Sunday's loss to the Packers. That means, unless Bradbury is able to return soon, the Vikings' options are guard Chris Reed or recently-acquired veteran Greg Mancz, who has a lot of catching up to do.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Titans: Treylon Burks Listed Questionable
The official game status report is out for this Sunday's AFC South championship bout between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, with a few major names listed for each side. Most notably, rookie first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks is listed as questionable with a groin injury after injuring it on...
Tri-City Herald
Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real
While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Vikings Fall After Another Blowout Loss
Can a team be a true contender if it's prone to getting blown out this badly?. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have had a historically strange season. There's never been anything quite like this. They're the only 12-4 team to ever have a negative point differential, sitting at minus-19 after their third blowout loss of the season. They've been out-gained in over half of their games. They rank 28th out of 32 teams in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 5.8 estimated wins (or less than half their actual total).
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor. "I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days. College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Names Calvin Austin Second-Year Player to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class has created somewhat of a foundation for the team that should carry into next season. But not everyone is making their impact yet. Kenny Pickett sees even more out of this class moving forward. Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Connor Heyward,...
Tri-City Herald
Ken Riley: FAMU Great, HBCU Legend a Step Closer to Enshrinement
HBCU legends of the gridiron are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wednesday's announcement lists Florida A&M Rattlers great Ken Riley and Grambling State Tigers' hard-hitter Albert Lewis are another step closer to enshrinement. The 50 Board of Selectors will vote on Jan. 17 to determine the Class of 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Week 18 Midweek Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend, the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. Josh McDaniels discussed the state of the franchise, the NFL, and the Silver and Black this weekend. You can watch the...
Tri-City Herald
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. Earns UCLA Football Offer
With their offense in need of reinforcements, the Bruins are looking to add another Wolverine to the roster. Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has received an offer from UCLA, the pass-catcher announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter. Andrel entered the transfer portal Wednesday after spending two seasons with the Wolverines.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed
The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
Tri-City Herald
Sam Ehlinger Reveals Goals for Start vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have one game remaining in a disappointing 2022 season as the Houston Texans come to town. Unfortunately for Indy, this game holds little meaning. The Colts and Texans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. The only purpose this game serves is to determine the order for the NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Comments / 0