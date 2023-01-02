Corydon Fire and Rescue had a successful year

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – As 2022 came to a close, the Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue says it had a pretty successful year.

Officials say they were able to get several grants, which allowed the agency to buy and upgrade old equipment. The organization says the bid was awarded to start the process on building its new fire engine.

Fire officials say several members got their state firefighter certifications as well as medical certifications, and volunteers logged many training hours for the year. Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue says it welcomed several new members. Officials noted they closed the year out with 275 incidents, up from the 227 in 2021.

The agency says these accomplishments are not because of one person, but because of the entire department.

