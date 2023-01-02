Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died and two others were arrested after a shooting in Springfield Sunday morning.
The City of Springfield announced on Monday that two Columbus residents were arrested after a man and woman were injured in a New Year’s morning shooting .Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Her identity has not been released at this time.3 dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.
The two suspects, 33-year-old Lawaun Bass and 32-year-old Nefertari Alexander, were charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence and complicity with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence, respectively.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department, a release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at 937-324-7716.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0