Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield

The City of Springfield announced on Monday that two Columbus residents were arrested after a man and woman were injured in a New Year’s morning shooting .

That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.

The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The two suspects, 33-year-old Lawaun Bass and 32-year-old Nefertari Alexander, were charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence and complicity with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence, respectively.

This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department, a release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at 937-324-7716.

