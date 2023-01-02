Read full article on original website
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Muncy graduates from Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy
Mingo County native Hailey Muncy recently completed all the requirements necessary to become a Class 2-22 graduate from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy. Muncy’s class was the 59th to complete the West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held on Dec. 16, 2022, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. Muncy...
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
hazard-herald.com
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
Business startups continue to increase in Mingo County
This past year has been another banner year for Mingo County as the area continues to overcome its economic challenges. New business startups in 2022 are improving the area’s economic health and are bringing a wide diversity of ventures throughout the county. Record growth years. In 2022, as of...
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
West Virginia man admits to stealing victim’s identity to mine Bitcoin
A man is in custody after admitting to using another man's identity to rack up almost $3,000 in AEP charges, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
MCRA year in review: ‘I am very proud of our work’
A plethora of economic advances and successes in Mingo County during 2022 was the focal point of discussion during the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority’s last regular meeting for the year, held on Dec. 1. These advances and successes were detailed via a PowerPoint presentation, which was headed with the...
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.
Lindsey Thompson sworn in as Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield welcomed Lindsey Thompson as an assistant prosecuting attorney on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Thompson has more than a decade of experience as a guardian ad litem, an attorney for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Thompson will try felony cases before Raleigh County […]
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday hires two new deputies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two new deputies patrolling the streets of Raleigh County. Deputy H.E. Farnsworth and Deputy Matthew Dunlap took oaths to serve as law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick swore Dunlap and Farnsworth into office. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do […]
WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council
The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
Metro News
Marshall announcing new baseball coach this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears pledged to hire a new baseball coach by New Year’s Day of 2023 after former coach Jeff Waggoner was fired in October. It appears Spears has all but met his deadline with reports surfacing that longtime Ohio State baseball coach...
