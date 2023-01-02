ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Muncy graduates from Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

Mingo County native Hailey Muncy recently completed all the requirements necessary to become a Class 2-22 graduate from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy. Muncy’s class was the 59th to complete the West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held on Dec. 16, 2022, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. Muncy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday hires two new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two new deputies patrolling the streets of Raleigh County. Deputy H.E. Farnsworth and Deputy Matthew Dunlap took oaths to serve as law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick swore Dunlap and Farnsworth into office. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council

The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
WILLIAMSON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Marshall announcing new baseball coach this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears pledged to hire a new baseball coach by New Year’s Day of 2023 after former coach Jeff Waggoner was fired in October. It appears Spears has all but met his deadline with reports surfacing that longtime Ohio State baseball coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
