Oklahoma State

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC

Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
Will TCU be the unranked team in the preseason AP Poll to beat Georgia? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU is looking to be the first team to start the season unranked in the preseason AP poll and win a national title since Georgia Tech in 1990. Joel discussed how TCU's offense is balanced. On defense they are tough and fast. The defense had two pick sixes and 4 sacks against Michigan in the semifinal game.
2023 five-star TE Duce Robinson speaks on top contenders

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2023 cycle. The Arizona product is the No. 1 tight end and No. 30 overall player in the On3 consensus rankings. He possesses a 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame, creating matchup problems for opposing secondaries. Additionally, Robinson holds over 25 offers from top programs across the country.
Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
Full Injury Report: Clippers vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are back on the road after just one game at home. The team returned home to face the Miami Heat after a long road trip, but are now back on the road again to face the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on consecutive nights. Both Kawhi Leonard...
