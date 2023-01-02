ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Business Insider

Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms

Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTNH

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Connecticut on Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Connecticut on Wednesday to help promote Biden’s economic policies. He […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey Globe

N.J. representatives hold their ground on second day of House Speaker vote

The vote for U.S. House Speaker went to a fourth, fifth, and sixth vote today, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) failing to get a majority of the vote another three times after already failing thrice yesterday. 21 mostly right-wing representatives are refusing to back him, one more than the 20 who did so yesterday.
New Jersey Globe

Another day, another set of N.J. delegation votes for Jeffries, McCarthy

The third day of voting for a new U.S. House Speaker has once again ended without a resolution, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) falling short of a majority thanks to a cohort of 21 Republican holdouts. The House has now gone through 11 unsuccessful votes, five of which happened today.
NEW JERSEY STATE

