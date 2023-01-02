ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5LBG_0k1A71Bp00

Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot.

The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday .

Dobbs started this past Thursday against the Cowboys while Ryan Tannehill was sidelined after ankle surgery . Dobbs just signed with the Titans off the Lions’ practice squad less than two weeks prior.

Though the Titans (7-9) lost to Dallas, 27–13, Dobbs apparently did enough to prove to Vrabel that he was worthy of keeping the job over rookie third-round draft pick Malik Willis. The 27-year-old Dobbs completed 20 of his 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

A four-year player in college at Tennessee, Dobbs has played in a total of seven NFL games since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Steelers. Prior to this season, he had thrown just 17 passes, completing 10, for a total of 45 career passing yards in those brief stints on the field.

Now with one career start under his belt, Dobbs will line up behind center against the 8–8 Jaguars for a game in which the winner will clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. Jacksonville has been on a tear in recent weeks, winning its last four games. Meanwhile, Tennessee is headed in the opposite direction, having lost six straight.

Kickoff for the AFC South finale is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy