Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Browns ST Coach Mike Priefer Talks About Future in Cleveland
Many have called for the Cleveland Browns to relieve special teams coach Mike Priefer of his duties during the season. Cleveland may eventually make that move, but it would not be until following the season. Priefer himself spoke like a guy who wants to stick around on Thursday. "I love it here. ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Jadeveon Clowney: ‘95% sure I won’t be back; I need to be around somebody that believes in me’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney believes Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh will be his last with the Browns because he wants to go where he’s valued. “Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”
Cleveland.com
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Joe Burrow on resuming Bills game: ‘I think whatever Buffalo would want to do’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hopes players are given a voice in the decision-making process as the NFL sorts out what to do about Monday night’s game against Buffalo. The game was suspended with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter after Damar...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
On the latest Damar Hamlin news, Joe Woods’ future and injuries heading into the Steelers game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- There was good news on Thursday regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a player on the front of everyone’s minds here, as the Browns continued preparations for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. He is awake and using written communication. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Cleveland.com
Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to the Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher’
The health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been at the forefront of the entire NFL world after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital.
Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: ‘I hope I have the opportunity to come back’
BEREA, Ohio - Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods walked out of his press conference Thursday morning saying “hopefully I get to talk to you guys again.”. He wasn’t joking. Woods is on the hot seat as the Browns head into the season finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, but hopes he has a chance to build on the defensive improvement over the second half of the season.
FOX Sports
Browns defensive coordinator hoping to return next season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants another shot. Heavily criticized for a unit that underperformed, dealt with numerous injuries and didn't always complement Cleveland's offense, Woods said Thursday he's eager to come back for a fourth season. He may not get the chance. “I hope...
Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer hopes to stay and help Cleveland win a championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is preparing to face Pittsburgh this weekend, but he also had his eyes looking forward when he spoke on Thursday. “I am excited about the future (of special teams),” he said. “I think that there are some good pieces to the...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
