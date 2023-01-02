ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to the Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: ‘I hope I have the opportunity to come back’

BEREA, Ohio - Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods walked out of his press conference Thursday morning saying “hopefully I get to talk to you guys again.”. He wasn’t joking. Woods is on the hot seat as the Browns head into the season finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, but hopes he has a chance to build on the defensive improvement over the second half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Browns defensive coordinator hoping to return next season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants another shot. Heavily criticized for a unit that underperformed, dealt with numerous injuries and didn't always complement Cleveland's offense, Woods said Thursday he's eager to come back for a fourth season. He may not get the chance. “I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy