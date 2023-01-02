Read full article on original website
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Boston 25 News WFXT
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
whdh.com
WATCH: New surveillance video shows moments before fatal Cambridge officer-involved shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to when a 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of...
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after Cambridge police respond to report of male ‘armed with a machete in apparent distress’
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge have closed several streets in the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood as part of a response to a man allegedly “armed with a machete in apparent distress.”. In a Twitter post, officials said several units were called to the area of Chestnut and...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
Ana Walshe, 39-year-old Cohasset resident, is missing, police say
Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home just as 2023 began. Police in Cohasset are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe, a resident of the town, was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, just after midnight, according to police.
whdh.com
Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
Machete-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Cambridge Shooting: Police
A 25-year-old man who repeatedly cut himself with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, authorities said. The shirtless man, whose name was not released, appeared to be suffering emotional distress when he took the blade and slit his wrists…
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
NTSB: Operator involved in Boston crash says he blacked out
BOSTON (AP) — The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in the Boston area in the summer of 2021, sending 24 passengers and three workers to the hospital, told investigators that he blacked out and may have fallen asleep, according to a federal report.
Ashland Man Killed In Intoxicated New Year's Eve Car Crash: Report
A car crash early in the morning of New Year's Eve turned deadly for an Ashland man, Boston 25 reported. Three people were heading north in a car on Route 146 when the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Vincent of Watertown, lost control of the car while trying to enter the access portion of…
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
whdh.com
Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
