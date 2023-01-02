ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
ANDOVER, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse

BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

