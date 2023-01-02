Kraken to host Golden Knights in ’24 Winter Classic

Seattle will host the 2024 Winter Classic, with the Kraken facing the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on New Year’s Day.

The annual outdoor showcase, this one pitting the NHL’s two newest franchises, was announced by commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday.

“Outdoor hockey is at the essence of our game and the way many of our players grew up playing,” said Kraken general manager Ron Francis. “We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase this in Seattle.”

T-Mobile Park, previously known as Safeco Field, is a retractable-roof ballpark that opened in 1999 as the home of the Seattle Mariners. Seating capacity for baseball is about 48,000.

“We are honored that the NHL has selected the Kraken, in just our second season, to host this amazing event at the home of our friends, the Mariners,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Kraken. “Over 40,000 fans will witness the beauty and grace of our wonderful game in a venue that showcases the Puget Sound surrounded by the Cascade and Olympic Mountains.”

Established in 2008, the Winter Classic has taken place in venues across the country, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Bruins met at Boston’s Fenway Park on Monday.

–Field Level Media

