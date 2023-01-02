Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.

2 DAYS AGO