u.today

SHIB and BONE Communities Get Major Signal from Shibarium Builders: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Axie Infinity (AXS): Price Growth Decoy of its Fading Relevance

u.today

Optimism (OP) Soars 7% to Ride Bullish Sentiment Surrounding Rollups

u.today

13% of Whole Ethereum (ETH) Supply Staked, But There's Serious Problem with Decentralization

u.today

Polygon (MATIC) Fights for Relevance Amid Growing L2 Competition

u.today

Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone

u.today

BONK Burns Half a Trillion Tokens, Sending Price up 107%

Jalopnik

Chrysler's CES 2023 Concept Is an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dashboard

Chrysler has announced the debut of its futuristic Synthesis interior concept demonstrator at CES 2023. Those attending this year’s Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be able to get a preview of Chrysler’s self-envisioned future starting on January 5th. The Synthesis two-seater might lack doors, a windshield and a roof, but its design is immediately evocative of a fictional starship. The demonstrator is intended to be a representation of the design language and advanced technologies that could feature in Chrysler production cars in the near-future.
LAS VEGAS, NV
u.today

Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
u.today

Why Wall Street's Analysts Think Now Is the Time to Buy Bitcoin

Despite the bearish forecasts of market technicals, Bernstein analysts remain optimistic that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could reach new heights, Barron’s reports. The firm’s analysts have pointed out the industry's great track record of recovering from its lows and bouncing back with exponential returns after each winter it goes through.
u.today

SHIB Trading Volume up 110% as Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens Gain Popularity

u.today

SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days

u.today

ADA Rebounds from Two-year Lows as Cardano Gains Traction Among Whales

u.today

Bitcoin and Altcoins: Here Are Key Macro Event Dates to Watch Out for in 2023

u.today

Warning About Cryptocurrency Market Released by Prominent Research Firm

CoinDesk

Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS, NV – Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Microsoft Chief Strategy Officer Henry...
TEXAS STATE
foodlogistics.com

4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023

Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
u.today

XRP Buyback Not Possible, Says Ex-Ripple Executive

A new wave of discussion about government buyback of XRP tokens emerged a few days after Valhil Capital's managing director, Jimmy Vallee, spoke in an interview, discussing what XRP might be worth now if not for the SEC's prosecution. He once again suggested that the cryptocurrency could be bought back if the regulator is defeated in court.
u.today

Filecoin (FIL) Loses Steam But Maintains Its Weekly Bullish Growth

u.today

Crypto Winter Takes Toll: Digital Currency Group Winding Down Wealth-Management Division

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto behemoth that such major crypto players Genesis and digital asset manager Grayscale, confirmed Thursday that it is winding down HQ, its wealth management division, according to a report by The Information. DCG commented that the decision was made due to the considerable economic turmoil...

