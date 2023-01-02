Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB and BONE Communities Get Major Signal from Shibarium Builders: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Axie Infinity (AXS): Price Growth Decoy of its Fading Relevance
u.today
Optimism (OP) Soars 7% to Ride Bullish Sentiment Surrounding Rollups
u.today
13% of Whole Ethereum (ETH) Supply Staked, But There's Serious Problem with Decentralization
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Fights for Relevance Amid Growing L2 Competition
u.today
Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone
u.today
BONK Burns Half a Trillion Tokens, Sending Price up 107%
Jalopnik
Chrysler's CES 2023 Concept Is an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dashboard
Chrysler has announced the debut of its futuristic Synthesis interior concept demonstrator at CES 2023. Those attending this year’s Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be able to get a preview of Chrysler’s self-envisioned future starting on January 5th. The Synthesis two-seater might lack doors, a windshield and a roof, but its design is immediately evocative of a fictional starship. The demonstrator is intended to be a representation of the design language and advanced technologies that could feature in Chrysler production cars in the near-future.
u.today
Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
u.today
Why Wall Street's Analysts Think Now Is the Time to Buy Bitcoin
Despite the bearish forecasts of market technicals, Bernstein analysts remain optimistic that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could reach new heights, Barron’s reports. The firm’s analysts have pointed out the industry's great track record of recovering from its lows and bouncing back with exponential returns after each winter it goes through.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume up 110% as Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens Gain Popularity
u.today
SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days
u.today
ADA Rebounds from Two-year Lows as Cardano Gains Traction Among Whales
u.today
Bitcoin and Altcoins: Here Are Key Macro Event Dates to Watch Out for in 2023
u.today
Warning About Cryptocurrency Market Released by Prominent Research Firm
CoinDesk
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS, NV – Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Microsoft Chief Strategy Officer Henry...
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
u.today
XRP Buyback Not Possible, Says Ex-Ripple Executive
A new wave of discussion about government buyback of XRP tokens emerged a few days after Valhil Capital's managing director, Jimmy Vallee, spoke in an interview, discussing what XRP might be worth now if not for the SEC's prosecution. He once again suggested that the cryptocurrency could be bought back if the regulator is defeated in court.
u.today
Filecoin (FIL) Loses Steam But Maintains Its Weekly Bullish Growth
u.today
Crypto Winter Takes Toll: Digital Currency Group Winding Down Wealth-Management Division
Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto behemoth that such major crypto players Genesis and digital asset manager Grayscale, confirmed Thursday that it is winding down HQ, its wealth management division, according to a report by The Information. DCG commented that the decision was made due to the considerable economic turmoil...
