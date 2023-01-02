Dallas business group recruiting more members for safety plan

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) - The group, 24HourDallas, is starting a recruitment effort to draw more businesses to participate. The organization was launched as a way to promote safety among businesses open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"We're a membership of art galleries, music venues, bars, clubs, pubs, even hospitals, what we call 'the night time economy,'" says 24HourDallas Project Manager Bryan Tony. "Our mission is to make Dallas safer, more inclusive and more vibrant at night."

He says 44 businesses have signed up to participate in the program.

"[The night time economy] is very vibrant in Dallas," says 24HourDallas Project Manager Bryan Tony. "We know it's a big contributor, not only to our sales and property tax revenue, but also to our entertainment areas, what attracts young people to Dallas."

24HourDallas measures economic activity at night. Its members also collaborate on safety measures, cultural innovation and transportation options.

On New Year's Eve, Tony says many bars and restaurants that have joined 24HourDallas set out QR codes where customers could find a free ride home.

"Our businesses are willing to go above and beyond to demonstrate their status as one of Dallas' safest, most inclusive and most vibrant businesses," Tony says.

Tony says the recruitment effort this month aims to draw more businesses to join the project ahead of upcoming holidays, like St. Patrick's Day and Independence Day, that draw large crowds in some Dallas neighborhoods.

"Please help us recruit more businesses to this program so we can make sure they have those relationships with you all and that they're doing the best they can do for their own staff, their own patrons and anybody else they're working with," he says.

More information is available at 24hourdallas.org .

