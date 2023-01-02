This Witch is Taking Zero Chances for New Year’s

It's tempting, just in case.

It’s been a rough few years, so this witch isn’t taking any chances for the new year this time. She writes “2023” on a piece of paper with black sharpie and then proceeds to pour a circle of salt around it. Commenters are torn between laughing and following suit. We recommend both!

Salt has long been thought to have protective qualities, often being used in lieu of sage smoke when performing cleansing rituals where smoke would be problematic. These salt protection rings have experienced a recent resurgence , possibly connected to the release of Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the beloved classic that taught many children salt would keep the Sanderson witch sisters away.

An interesting quirk of a salt protection circle is that only the caster of the circle knows if it is to create a safety net within the ring or outside of the sphere. These salt circles were also said to be used to contain summoned demons so they would not be able to leave the circle and wreak havoc on the human world.

Just in case it works, let’s all try this real quick and see if helps. We could all use a really good year to pick up our spirits after the last few!

