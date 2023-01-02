ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Bedford County's district attorney not seeking another term

Jan. 5—BEDFORD, Pa. — Bedford County's top prosecutor is stepping down from the post at the end of the year. District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said Wednesday she will not seek a third term at the $196,000 per year job. Potts has been with the office for a decade,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

City man charged in South End assault complaint

Jan. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a recent incident in the 600 block of East First Street, according to Cumberland Police. William Thorne IV, 21, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him in...
CUMBERLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy