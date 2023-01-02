Read full article on original website
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
ithaca.com
Wendell Sinks Wild Buzzer-Beater to Lift Men’s Basketball over Hamilton, 59-57
The Ithaca College men's basketball team opened the New Year with a crazy finish inside Ben Light Gymnasium as the Bombers defeated Hamilton College, 59-57, on a circus-shot buzzer-beater by Logan Wendell. Ithaca improves to 5-4 on the season, with Hamilton falls to 8-5. With 3.8 seconds left in regulation...
Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
localsyr.com
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
WETM
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
WUHF
Del Lago announces 2023 entertainment schedule
Del Lago Resort and Casino has announced their entertainment lineup to start 2023 with several comedy and musical acts coming to the Waterloo resort this year. Some of the highlights of the schedule comedians Howie Mandel and Larry the Cable Guy and musical acts Bush, Gin Blossoms, and Alter Bridge.
ithaca.com
Against Loneliness
Befitting a college town, maybe, McGraw House in Ithaca is a residence for seniors that could be mistaken for a college dorm. The attractive, modern-looking facility, opened in 1971, has 40 one-bedroom and 65 studio apartments. Each unit has its own bathroom, of course (the dorm comparison, no matter how laudatory, is thankfully limited) and kitchen. There is a dining room for prepared meals. The main floor has a spacious lounge. There’s a room with exercise equipment and space for other activities. There’s a laundry. There are gardens, including one on the roof with benches and fine views.
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
NewsChannel 36
New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights
Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
NewsChannel 36
Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
whcuradio.com
State grant to fund downtown Ithaca housing project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New housing is coming to downtown Ithaca. The Restore New York program has awarded the city $1.5 million to refurbish two abandoned buildings next to City Hall. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the housing will be affordable. Both buildings are on South...
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
wellsvillesun.com
NY LandQuest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 15 acres in Lindley NY
View gallery of this affordable slice of the quiet life. This 3 bedroom home is set back from the road surrounded by woods and two small fields. Enter through the large addition on the back of the home into an excellent space for gathering. The kitchen and dining combination offers a breakfast bar area and an abundance of counter space. Tall ceilings in the living room with skylights brighten the home with natural lighting. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca apartment complex could see larger signs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca apartment building aims to become more visible. Developers of The Ithacan hope to install two signs that are each 22-square-feet. One would be put on East State Street, and the other would go on East Green Street. City officials will review the request tonight.
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
