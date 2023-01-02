Befitting a college town, maybe, McGraw House in Ithaca is a residence for seniors that could be mistaken for a college dorm. The attractive, modern-looking facility, opened in 1971, has 40 one-bedroom and 65 studio apartments. Each unit has its own bathroom, of course (the dorm comparison, no matter how laudatory, is thankfully limited) and kitchen. There is a dining room for prepared meals. The main floor has a spacious lounge. There’s a room with exercise equipment and space for other activities. There’s a laundry. There are gardens, including one on the roof with benches and fine views.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO