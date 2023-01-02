Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
Police: Milton home where 31-year-old man found shot dead has history of complaints
MILTON, Fla. -- The investigation continues Thursday night into a homicide earlier this week in Milton. 31-year-old Johnny Davis was found dead in a utility room behind a home on Sellers Drive on New Year's Day. It's believed he died early that morning or late New Year's Eve. Milton Police...
WEAR
2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
WEAR
Shipyard worker severely burned in boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola shipyard worker suffered severe burns in a boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard on Pinewood Lane Thursday afternoon. EMS was called around 1:15 p.m. to Patti's Ship Yard at 306 S Pinewood Lane. Upon arrival, the worker was found with extensive burns. The cause...
News4Jax.com
Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
WSFA
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
WEAR
Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies investigating shooting on Troy Street
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Troy Street in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says they responded to the 200-block of Troy Street at around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
WEAR
18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
WEAR
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
WEAR
22-year-old charged for New Year's Eve mass shooting in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. -- A 22-year-old man is charged for the deadly mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year's Eve. Police identified Thomas Thomas as the subject involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. He is charged with murder, assault first degree, shooting into an occupied building, and shooting into an unoccupied building.
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
