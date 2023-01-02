ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
PENSACOLA, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSFA

Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
ELBA, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
WKRG News 5

Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies investigating shooting on Troy Street

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Troy Street in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says they responded to the 200-block of Troy Street at around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WEAR

22-year-old charged for New Year's Eve mass shooting in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. -- A 22-year-old man is charged for the deadly mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year's Eve. Police identified Thomas Thomas as the subject involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. He is charged with murder, assault first degree, shooting into an occupied building, and shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WOKV

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy