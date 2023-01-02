ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does the Travel Industry Think Will Be 2023’s Hot Destinations?

By Tobias Carroll, @tobiascarroll
If Kyoto is on your travel list for 2023, you're not alone. Su San Lee/Unsplash

Well, it’s 2023. For some people, a new year is a time for resolutions; for others, it’s a time to consider travel plans, whether it’s revisiting favorite destinations or venturing off to somewhere new. Planning travel over the last few years has been something of a challenge, with the pandemic affecting matters in numerous ways — ranging from personal comfort levels to national policies around borders. And while the pandemic isn’t over, most travel restrictions have reached their conclusion. It begs the question, then — what does 2023 have in store for travelers?

The Washington Post‘s Natalie B. Compton spoke to a host of travel industry experts to get a sense of the year’s prime destinations. One of the biggest names that came up is Japan, which only recently reopened its borders to international travelers.

The consensus among the experts Compton interviewed is that Italy will see another substantial influx of foreign tourists, with the article noting that Italy combines a host of destinations that appeal to visitors, from prominent sports teams to stunning nature. (One assumes the current season of The White Lotus didn’t hurt things, either.)

Many of the destinations that are attracting attention for 2023 are those that also drew plenty of visitors in 2022, including Mexico and Egypt. The Post also reports that demand for travel to Morocco and the Galápagos Islands is also likely to increase this year.

There don’t seem to be too many surprises on the list — it’s not all that shocking that people enjoy traveling to picturesque locations with plenty of cultural destinations to visit while they’re there. But with tourism having been adversely affected by the pandemic over the last few years, a comeback in any form seems very welcome.

