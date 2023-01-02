Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:59 p.m. EST
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will start providing free Wi-Fi for all passengers on most of its U.S. flights starting next month. The airline said Thursday that it provide the service through a partnership with T-Mobile. By the end of the year, Delta plans to offer the service on more than 700 planes and expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. Delta will use equipment from satellite broadband provider Viasat. Delta passengers will need an account in the airline's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service.
Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, Italian security officials had said at least 25,000-30,000 people would come on Monday. But by the end of the first day’s viewing, some 65,000 persons had passed by the bier, the Vatican said. As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen — lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households — carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher after its arrival at the basilica to its resting place in front of the main altar under Bernini’s towering bronze canopy. A Swiss Guard saluted as Benedict’s body was brought in through a side door after it was transferred in a van from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the increasingly frail, 95-year-old former pontiff died on Saturday morning.
Photos: Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by pope
Heads of state and royalty, clergy from around the world and thousands of regular people flocked to the ceremony, despite Benedict’s requests for simplicity and official efforts to keep the first funeral for an pope emeritus in modern times low-key.
Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US
Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman, was executed Tuesday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson chose not to grant her clemency request.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.
Hong Kong court allows cardinal to attend Benedict funeral: source
A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal arrested last year under the city's national security law received court permission on Tuesday to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI, a source told AFP. Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholics, had his passport confiscated by authorities after he was arrested...
