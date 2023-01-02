ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will start providing free Wi-Fi for all passengers on most of its U.S. flights starting next month. The airline said Thursday that it provide the service through a partnership with T-Mobile. By the end of the year, Delta plans to offer the service on more than 700 planes and expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. Delta will use equipment from satellite broadband provider Viasat. Delta passengers will need an account in the airline's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service.
Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, Italian security officials had said at least 25,000-30,000 people would come on Monday. But by the end of the first day’s viewing, some 65,000 persons had passed by the bier, the Vatican said. As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen — lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households — carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher after its arrival at the basilica to its resting place in front of the main altar under Bernini’s towering bronze canopy. A Swiss Guard saluted as Benedict’s body was brought in through a side door after it was transferred in a van from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the increasingly frail, 95-year-old former pontiff died on Saturday morning.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.
Hong Kong court allows cardinal to attend Benedict funeral: source

A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal arrested last year under the city's national security law received court permission on Tuesday to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI, a source told AFP. Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholics, had his passport confiscated by authorities after he was arrested...

