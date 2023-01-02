ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at Jacksonville

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQbNs_0k1A5IBL00

Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start the regular-season finale for the Titans Saturday.

Dobbs made his first NFL start during Tennessee’s Week 17 loss to Dallas.

Saturday’s contest at Jacksonville will be played for the AFC South division championship.

Tennessee enters the game with a 7-9 record and is in the midst of a six-game losing streak. The Jaguars are 8-8 and have won four straight contests.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Dobbs completed 20-of-29 passing attempts, totaling 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He recorded 12 rushing yards on three attempts.

Dobbs has played for three teams this season. He began the 2022 campaign with Cleveland and was waived after Deshaun Watson returned from suspension. Dobbs was then signed to Detroit’s practice squad before being signed by Tennessee.

