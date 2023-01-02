Read full article on original website
Boulder County conducts slash pile burn near Nederland today
Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program will conduct slash pile burns at Caribou Ranch Thursday, Jan. 5. Trails will remain open. Smoke may be visible north of Nederland. Pile burns are conducted to reduce the amount of fuel...
DMV offering CO-RCSA services at Longmont Driver License Office
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce that the Longmont Driver License Office is now providing license and ID card services for Coloradans who qualify under the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (CO-RCSA) of 2013. The Longmont Driver License Office is one of seven DMV...
19 fines issued since December for snowy, icy Denver sidewalks
Last month through Thursday, the City of Denver conducted more than 1,100 sidewalk inspections following the intermittent snowstorms that have come through the state.
CDOT to begin improving the US 287 and CO 52 intersection
Starting on Jan. 9, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin safety and traffic flow improvements at the intersection of US Highway 287 and Colorado Highway 52 in Boulder County. Changes in land use and traffic congestion have increased in recent years, straining existing infrastructure in the region. The goal...
Fire destroys RV parked in Lakewood driveway
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an RV and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.
Woman injured in Longmont shooting
A woman was injured in a shooting and another woman was assaulted Thursday in Longmont, police spokesperson Robin Ericson said. Officers were called at 2 a.m. to the 600 block of Mount Evans Street after two men broke into an RV on a property and one of them shot the woman in the leg, Ericson said.
1 killed in serious crash on Colorado Boulevard
One person was killed in a two-car crash near City Park on Wednesday night.
Denver-based property manager's complex with no heat or water leaves hundreds homeless
Authorities evacuated a 300-unit apartment complex in South Carolina last week managed by Denver-based real estate management company Monroe Group LTD. The move came the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, when members of the Columbia fire and police departments went door-to-door to evacuate residents of The Colony Apartments after the Columbia apartment complex lost heat and water during a cold spell, according to witnesses and media reports.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Officers shoot, kill armed man in northern Colorado
FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in northern Colorado. Investigators with the 19th Judicial District say officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area of the city late Wednesday night. Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them and a resident.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood
The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.
Longmont United sees uptick in flu emergency visits, hospitalizations
Centura Longmont United Hospital has seen an increase in flu hospitalizations and emergency visits as the virus season continues. The hospital’s emergency department saw 74 flu cases in December — up from 71 cases in November and 3 cases in October, the latest data from the hospital shows. Admissions to the hospital from those cases went from nine in November to nineteen in December.
Boulder County’s new sheriff prepares to take office
On Jan. 10 there will be a new sheriff in town, and Curtis Johnson feels ready to take on the role. Johnson won the primary for Boulder County sheriff in June and faced no challengers on November’s ballot. He will replace Sheriff Joe Pelle, who has held the role for two decades.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Longmont police report: Jan. 4, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
