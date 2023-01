One game stands between the Indianapolis Colts and the end of the season, and all eyes in Indy are where the team will be selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) host the Houston Texans (2-13-1) this Sunday for the team’s final regular season game of the 2023 season. The two teams last played in Houston in Week 1, which ended in a tie after the Texans led 20-3 at the end of the third quarter. Indianapolis stormed back into the game but ran out of gas late and the game ended 20-20.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO