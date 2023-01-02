Read full article on original website
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony
Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Preds Prospects Ufko, Matier to Face Off at World Juniors Semifinal Game
Semifinal Contest Between Team USA and Team Canada Set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network. Two Nashville Predators fourth-round picks will go head to head this evening for a spot in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game on Thursday. Defensemen Jack Matier of Team Canada and...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
NHL
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL
Ducks Prospect Mintyukov Earns Third Straight Monthly OHL Honor
Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov made Ontario Hockey League history Tuesday, becoming the first player to win the league "Defenseman of the Month" award for three consecutive months. Mintyukov, selected by Anaheim tenth overall in last summer's draft, posted 2-14=16 points with a +8 rating in 10 December games, including five...
NHL
Barzal has 3 points in Islanders win against Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Barzal, who is from nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia, has scored in four straight games and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in that span.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
