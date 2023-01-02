ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’

Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals

The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
CINCINNATI, OH
What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
BUFFALO, NY
Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin

While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills Receive Encouraging Message From Damar Hamlin’s Father

As the Bills deal with a wide range of emotions in wake of Monday’s traumatic incident, the team had its spirits raised Wednesday. Mario Hamlin, the father of Damar, addressed the AFC East champions over Zoom two days after his son suffered from cardiac arrest on the Paycor Stadium field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mario Hamlin’s personal update included a note that the 24-year-old is “making progress.”
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Teams Update Twitter Profiles To Show Support For Damar Hamlin

ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”. The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized...
NFL Week 18 Picks: Can Dolphins Save Season? Who Wins AFC South Title?

The final week of the NFL season is always a bit strange, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen anything like Week 18 of the 2022 campaign. There are a few playoff situations that will be settled in the final week of the season, but the conversation rolling into this week has obviously centered around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
TENNESSEE STATE
