Boston 25 News WFXT
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Boston man severely injured in Maine crash involving loaded cement truck
A Boston man became trapped in the tractor trailer he was driving on the Maine Turnpike after he hit a fully loaded cement truck from behind Thursday morning. Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, was freed by first responders and suffered severe injuries in the crash. He is expected to survive, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
Westborough police investigating five break-ins within 48 hours
Westborough police are on high alert after five commercial and residential break-ins happened within a 48-hour period from Monday into Wednesday. The department said it is increasing patrols in the area of the break-ins, in a press statement Wednesday. The commercial break-ins started with Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street...
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Cambridge man shot and killed by police identified by District Attorney
Authorities released new information Wednesday night detailing the events that led Cambridge police to shoot and kill a 20-year-old man armed with a long knife as he allegedly advanced toward officers with the weapon. The man — identified by local officials as Sayed Faisal, a Cambridge resident — died at...
‘Horrible experience’: Peabody mail carrier robbed at gunpoint says suspect threatened to shoot him
PEABODY, Mass. — A North Shore mail carrier robbed at gunpoint told Boston 25 News that the suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hurry up and hand over his keys to the Postal Boxes. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Drive near...
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
Family Of Cambridge Man Killed By Cops Demand Action; Video Shows His Final Moments: Report
Friends and family of Sayed Faisal, the 20-year-old man killed by police on Wednesday, Jan. 4, gathered at Cambridge City Hall Thursday to demand answers. The Bangladesh Association of New England (BANE), who organized the protest, allowed community members to express their frustrations with how po…
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins
Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
Officials ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed Cambridge In Officer-Involved Shooting
The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said her office would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, that left a man dead. Sayed Faisal, 20, of Cambridge, was identified as the man killed in the shooting …
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
MassLive.com
