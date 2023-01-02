ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Edward Smith
3d ago

what a waste of tax payer money.. fix jobs.. make streets safe instead of trying to help someone with their Windows Xp

adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

$540 in compensation offered for those affected by power outages in New York state: Get compensated for your losses!

New York State is offering compensation to individuals who experienced prolonged power outages during a recent snowstorm. Those affected by the outages, which affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, can claim up to $540 to cover damages, according to a published report by The US Sun on January 3, 2023. In order to be eligible for the compensation, power must have been lost for 72 hours or more consecutively, and proof of loss must be provided within 14 days of the outage.
NEW YORK STATE
beckersasc.com

New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud

Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
GREAT NECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All

Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
fox5ny.com

NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages

NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
KISS 104.1

Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
96.1 The Breeze

Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
wdkx.com

Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect

Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
nysenate.gov

Gov. Hochul signs carpet, rug recycling bill

ALBANY — Those old rugs and carpets in your house should be a lot easier to get rid of now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law ordering carpetmakers to develop and enact plans for recycling. The bill, signed last week, was sponsored by New York City Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Long Island Democratic Assemblyman Steven Englebright. The bill requires carpet manufacturers to establish a program for the collection and recycling of discarded and unused carpeting.
