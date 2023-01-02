Read full article on original website
Edward Smith
3d ago
what a waste of tax payer money.. fix jobs.. make streets safe instead of trying to help someone with their Windows Xp
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
southarkansassun.com
$540 in compensation offered for those affected by power outages in New York state: Get compensated for your losses!
New York State is offering compensation to individuals who experienced prolonged power outages during a recent snowstorm. Those affected by the outages, which affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, can claim up to $540 to cover damages, according to a published report by The US Sun on January 3, 2023. In order to be eligible for the compensation, power must have been lost for 72 hours or more consecutively, and proof of loss must be provided within 14 days of the outage.
Gotham Gazette
Governor Hochul’s Misguided Veto of the Non-Religious Addiction Recovery Options Bill
Governor Hochul’s veto of the Nonreligious Recovery Options bill is a significant missed opportunity to both improve New York’s civil rights record and improve public health outcomes in the midst of an ever-worsening addiction crisis that is claiming the life of a New Yorker every three hours. This...
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
New laws for NY in 2023: Space heater restrictions, counting votes cast at wrong polling place, robocalls and more
New York lawmakers were busy in 2022, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
beckersasc.com
New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud
Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Unclaimed Funds In New York, Here’s How to Get Your Share of $17 Billion
New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money! The State is paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars to residents every day. Seems too good to be true but it's not. In 2022 approximately $400 million was returned to New Yorkers. Yes, returned because...it's your money. As much...
wdkx.com
Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect
Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
nysenate.gov
Gov. Hochul signs carpet, rug recycling bill
ALBANY — Those old rugs and carpets in your house should be a lot easier to get rid of now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law ordering carpetmakers to develop and enact plans for recycling. The bill, signed last week, was sponsored by New York City Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Long Island Democratic Assemblyman Steven Englebright. The bill requires carpet manufacturers to establish a program for the collection and recycling of discarded and unused carpeting.
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
cnycentral.com
Nursing homes calling on Hochul for funding increase to fulfill minimum staffing law
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The president of a group suing New York State over a minimum staffing law impacting nursing homes gave an update on court proceedings after a hearing was held Tuesday morning. Leading Age New York has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 members including not-for-profit...
