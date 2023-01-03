ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winklevoss says crypto broker Genesis negotiating in bad faith

(Reuters) - Cameron Winklevoss, who founded crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co with his twin brother, on Monday accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and asked him to commit to resolving $900 million worth of disputed customer assets by Jan. 8.

Gemini has a crypto lending product called Earn in partnership with DCG’s crypto firm Genesis. Genesis halted customer withdrawals in November, following the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX.

Winklevoss said Genesis owed more than $900 million to some 340,000 Earn investors, and that he had been trying to reach a “consensual resolution” with Silbert for the past six weeks.

“However, it is now becoming clear that you have been engaging in bad faith stall tactics,” Winklevoss wrote in an open letter to Silbert that was posted on Twitter.

“We are asking you to publicly commit to working together to solve this problem by January 8th, 2023,” he added. The letter did not say what would happen if an agreement was not reached by Jan. 8.

Winklevoss wrote that DCG owed Genesis $1.675 billion, which was money that Genesis in turn owed to Earn users and other creditors, adding “this mess is entirely of your own making.”

Silbert responded in a tweet that DCG did not borrow $1.675 billion from Genesis.

“DCG has never missed an interest payment to Genesis and is current on all loans outstanding,” Silbert said, adding that DCG delivered a proposal to Genesis and Winklevoss’ advisers on Dec. 29 and did not receive a response.

Genesis wrote in a letter to clients on Dec. 7 that it was working to preserve client assets and strengthen liquidity, adding that it would take “weeks rather than days” to form a plan.

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's fintech giant Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Sunday in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Ant Group has been focusing on its business rectification and optimisation, and does not have a plan for an IPO," the company spokesperson said.
