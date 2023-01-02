The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV once again qualifies for the federal EV tax credit, but now it’s also getting a small price increase. General Motors lost eligibility for the $7,500 credit when it reached the 200,000-unit sales cap that was previously in place. Under the revamped rules enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and due to take effect Jan. 1, manufacturers that previously phased out under the 200,000-unit rule can once again qualify—if they meet new requirements for domestic assembly, as well as sourcing requirements for battery minerals, among other things.

1 DAY AGO