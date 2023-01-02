Read full article on original website
Kia Sportage Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2023
Times have changed since we started awarding the best economy cars for sale in the U.S. In just the past year, new car prices have surged, setting old standards of affordability aside. We recognize, though, that many car shoppers still need the lowest-price vehicle with the best value—and for 2023,...
GM hikes 2023 Chevy Bolt EV price as $7,500 tax credit returns
The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV once again qualifies for the federal EV tax credit, but now it’s also getting a small price increase. General Motors lost eligibility for the $7,500 credit when it reached the 200,000-unit sales cap that was previously in place. Under the revamped rules enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and due to take effect Jan. 1, manufacturers that previously phased out under the 200,000-unit rule can once again qualify—if they meet new requirements for domestic assembly, as well as sourcing requirements for battery minerals, among other things.
Kia Telluride: Best Family Car To Buy 2023
For the third year in a row, the Kia Telluride wins The Car Connection’s Best Family Car To Buy 2023. No stranger on the winner’s podium, the handsome three-row SUV won our top overall Best Car To Buy 2020 award when it was new that year, and its winning formula of macho looks, family room spaciousness, and premium grade features at a mainstream value continue to lead the pack.
Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023
Honda has done it again. For the second time, the brand’s budget—though that term is starting to be debatable—hot hatch has pulled off an upset by besting faster, more powerful, more luxurious, and more expensive competitors. The Honda Civic Type R has earned the title of Motor...
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid starts at $32,990, gets up to 48 mpg
The redesigned 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan receives a modest price bump and a modest efficiency bump for hybrid versions, Honda announced Wednesday. The 2023 Honda Accord LX starts the bidding at $28,390, including a $1,095 destination fee. That’s an increase of $775 from last year’s model. The price increase includes a new look with a lower front end that mirrors the Honda Civic. The 11th-generation Accord is three inches longer than its predecessor, but the standard 192-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 and CVT mostly carries over for base LX and EX trims. Honda says it refined the direct-injection system and crankshaft, and updated the CVT to reduce engine noise. But fuel economy drops 1 mpg to an EPA-rated 29 mpg city, 37 highway, 32 combined.
This Electric SUV has the price and the mileage Americans want
(Our Auto Expert) — The EV crossover selection has a lot of great cars. However, you’re going to be looking at spending around $55,000 and will be looking at an average of just a couple hundred miles of range. Enter the Ariya. Nissan’s all-new EV crossover has the...
