Columbus, OH

Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago
Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups at Spartan Stadium before their game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season.

According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made the reveal in production meetings prior to the College Football Playoff semi-final.

“Ryan Day mentioned in our production meeting he’s going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach,” Herbstreit said on “College GameDay” Monday. “When you’re prepping the game plan, there’s a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, to be ready to call those plays on Saturday. So he’s thinking about maybe relinquishing those, which would be the first time ever.”

Day has always handled play-calling duties for the Buckeyes, so this would be a significant shift. It may also be an admission that running a program of Ohio State’s size and scope is too difficult for Day while also putting together a winning game plan. There have been hints of that recently, as Day has had to deal with some uncharacteristic recruiting losses and two consecutive defeats to Michigan.

Day remains 45-6 as Ohio State head coach, but the school wants championships. He is hardly in any danger, but he will know as well as anyone that supporters will be expecting a playoff breakthrough.

Thomas Kraft
3d ago

That's good news but what about toughen up the offensive and defensive line they were weak and that is why you lost to Michigan and Georgia along with that what do you plan on doing about all of these stupid penalties they keep getting are you going to make these players accountable for it it's got to freaking stop period

