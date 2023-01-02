Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD: Elderly woman injured in North Austin crash died Christmas Day
Police say an elderly woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash last month in North Austin died days later from her injuries on Christmas Day. The crash happened Tuesday. Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of Hearthside Drive, near the Hwy 183 and Payton Gin Road intersection. The Austin...
CBS Austin
One person injured after crashing into tree in S Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in south Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 4500 block of West Slaughter Lane around 9:51 a.m. ALSO | Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her...
CBS Austin
Austin Police identify man killed in year's first homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a homicide in North Austin early Thursday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a call came in around 1:18 a.m. reporting a crash near The Palms on Lamar apartment complex, located at 8600 North Lamar Blvd. The Austin...
CBS Austin
Two people injured after crashing into tree near Lakeway Austin
LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people are being transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 13200-13345 block of FM 2769 Road near Lakeway, around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and...
CBS Austin
North Bastrop Co. crash leaves one person killed, two injured
A traffic crash Tuesday night in north Bastrop County killed one person and left two others injured, law enforcement authorities said. It happened along FM 2336 near Camp Swift. The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 9:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when the...
CBS Austin
Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to New Year's Day chase with Pflugerville PD officers
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading Pflugerville police officers on a chase on New Year's Day, according to an arrest affidavit. The documents said a camera detected a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Police then found it near the intersection of FM 685 and Pfennig Lane.
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect vehicle in September hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man severely injured in September in East Austin. Police say the auto-pedestrian crash happened on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. in the Subway parking lot in the 1900 block of E Oltorf Street.
CBS Austin
Bastrop County murder suspect arrested after crash during police pursuit in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder out of Bastrop County was taken into custody following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday in Bryan, Texas. Bryan is just north of College Station, which is one hour and 45 minutes east of Austin. According to a...
CBS Austin
Police release composite sketch of man suspected of kidnapping child in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released the composite sketch of a man they suspect of kidnapping a child in North Austin. Police say officers responded on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at about 4 p.m. to the Buffalo Wild Wings at 13000 N IH 35 Service Road southbound.
CBS Austin
Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says
The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
CBS Austin
Owner of Jonestown pizza restaurant arrested after allegedly attacking woman
JONESTOWN, Texas — The owner of Rounders Pizzeria in Jonestown was arrested on New Year’s Eve after allegedly grabbing a woman’s head and slamming it against the doorframe of her car. According to an arrest affidavit, the Jonestown Police Department responded to the scene at 18653 FM...
CBS Austin
Shooting in East Austin brings attention to nearby historic park area
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have provided an update on the shooting that took place in East Austin early Tuesday morning. APD’s Corporal Destiny Silva says the shooting started out as a large house party, which took a violent turn. In total, five people were arrested and nine firearms were seized on scene.
CBS Austin
Two arrested after almost a ton of tires dumped on Bastrop County property
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two men Monday after almost 2,000 pounds of tires were illegally dumped on private property. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis are charged with Illegal Dumping over 1,000 pounds, a state jail felony. It happened in the Cedar Creek area. The sheriff's office...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies searching for package thief
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole a package from a home in Buda. It happened Monday, Dec. 26. The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect drove the residence in Buda, exited the vehicle, approached the residence, and removed a package without the owner’s consent. He placed the package in the vehicle before driving it away. Any information related to the vehicle or subject pictured would be appreciated.
CBS Austin
Bee Cave Middle School parents worry about major new road opening soon
AUSTIN, Texas — A new road connecting two main arteries is set to open soon. But what may come as a relief for commuters, comes with big worries for parents who live across from a school there. There was not much traffic on Vail Divide Road on Wednesday but...
CBS Austin
Fire sweeps through North Austin apartment building displacing 21 people
Almost two dozen people will need to search for a new home after a large fire swept through a North Austin apartment building Tuesday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. at a building in the Terrastone Travesia apartments located at 3701 Quick Hill Road, near the intersection with FM 1325.
CBS Austin
Water main break near Tippit Middle School in Georgetown impacts student drop-off
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD said a water main break in front of Tippit Middle School is impacting student drop-off Thursday morning. The water main break was discovered near the front parking area of the campus late Wednesday night. An email including drop-off instructions was subsequently sent to families.
CBS Austin
After Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse, ATCEMS demos proper CPR and AED use
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment Damar Hamlin collapsed after what seemed like a standard tackle was a scary, helpless one for everyone on the field, waiting for a thumbs-up from Hamlin that would never come. As we now know, Hamlin was suffering from cardiac arrest, and his family says...
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
