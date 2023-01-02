ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

APD: Elderly woman injured in North Austin crash died Christmas Day

Police say an elderly woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash last month in North Austin died days later from her injuries on Christmas Day. The crash happened Tuesday. Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of Hearthside Drive, near the Hwy 183 and Payton Gin Road intersection. The Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured after crashing into tree in S Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in south Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 4500 block of West Slaughter Lane around 9:51 a.m. ALSO | Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police identify man killed in year's first homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a homicide in North Austin early Thursday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a call came in around 1:18 a.m. reporting a crash near The Palms on Lamar apartment complex, located at 8600 North Lamar Blvd. The Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured after crashing into tree near Lakeway Austin

LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people are being transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 13200-13345 block of FM 2769 Road near Lakeway, around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

North Bastrop Co. crash leaves one person killed, two injured

A traffic crash Tuesday night in north Bastrop County killed one person and left two others injured, law enforcement authorities said. It happened along FM 2336 near Camp Swift. The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 9:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when the...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to New Year's Day chase with Pflugerville PD officers

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading Pflugerville police officers on a chase on New Year's Day, according to an arrest affidavit. The documents said a camera detected a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Police then found it near the intersection of FM 685 and Pfennig Lane.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says

The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Shooting in East Austin brings attention to nearby historic park area

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have provided an update on the shooting that took place in East Austin early Tuesday morning. APD’s Corporal Destiny Silva says the shooting started out as a large house party, which took a violent turn. In total, five people were arrested and nine firearms were seized on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays Co. deputies searching for package thief

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole a package from a home in Buda. It happened Monday, Dec. 26. The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect drove the residence in Buda, exited the vehicle, approached the residence, and removed a package without the owner’s consent. He placed the package in the vehicle before driving it away. Any information related to the vehicle or subject pictured would be appreciated.
BUDA, TX
CBS Austin

Fire sweeps through North Austin apartment building displacing 21 people

Almost two dozen people will need to search for a new home after a large fire swept through a North Austin apartment building Tuesday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. at a building in the Terrastone Travesia apartments located at 3701 Quick Hill Road, near the intersection with FM 1325.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX

