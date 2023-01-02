Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
foxla.com
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Newly obtained court documents reveal how authorities used DNA and cell phone records to link suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students. According to documents released Thursday morning, authorities began suspecting Kohberger for the murders less than two weeks after...
foxla.com
Bryan Kohberger's lawyer sends defense investigators to crime scene: source
MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigators hired by Bryan Kohberger's defense team arrived Tuesday at the home where he's accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. FOX News reported three men and two women arrived at the King Road house at about noon Eastern time and spent 45 minutes taking video inside and outside the property.
foxla.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
foxla.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Earlier Tuesday, Kohberger was spotted for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside...
foxla.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Bodycam video shows accused Idaho murderer getting pulled over in Indiana before arrest. Body camera video shows accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and his father pulled over in Indiana for speeding. The pair were driving from Pullman, Wash. back to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. Video from Indiana State Police.
foxla.com
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls into home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
foxla.com
California facing life-threatening double whammy of bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm
LOS ANGELES - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone drenched California Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
foxla.com
California snowpack nearly 175% of average but state not out of drought yet
PHILLIPS, Calif. - After several years of drought, California's snowpack was well above normal on Tuesday, but still, water officials warned that the state is not out of the woods just yet. The good news is that statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date and California...
foxla.com
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as powerful storm hits California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms. According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts and authorizes the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directs Caltrans to request...
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
foxla.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
foxla.com
Bomb cyclone triggers High Surf alerts across SoCal
VENTURA, Calif. - A dangerous bomb cyclone wreaking havoc on Southern California is triggering dangerous surf and ocean conditions over the next few days, possibly delivering the largest westerly swell in more than 15 years. Stormy conditions began overnight, with steep seas peaking between 12 and 25 feet, according to...
foxla.com
What is a bomb cyclone?
LOS ANGELES - A powerful bomb cyclone is soaking California Wednesday and is expected to continue into Thursday, dropping several inches of rain and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
foxla.com
Crowds flock to Big Bear as storms bring snow to SoCal
Storms bearing down on California are bringing snow to the mountains. But with big snow comes risks as well.
