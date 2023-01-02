ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘Don’t know who he [Jeff Saturday] is’

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants clapped back at Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday on Wednesday following Saturday’s criticism that Thibodeaux’s snow angel celebration on Sunday after sacking Colts’ quarterback Nick Foles was “tasteless” and “trash.”. “I don’t know who he is,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Big Blue View

Giants re-sign WR David Sills to practice squad

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that wide receiver David Sills, cut by the team on Saturday, has cleared waivers and been re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Giants cut defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who had been signed to the practice squad on Dec. 15, to clear a spot for Sills.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Big Blue View

Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Jon Feliciano not practicing for Giants

Three New York Giants were held out of practice on Wednesday — defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and center Jon Feliciano (back). With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday against the...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/4: Giants turnaround, defending Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?. There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/5: Daboll on Hamlin, Thibodeaux, Gates more headlines

There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
ARIZONA STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Packers' doughnut vending machine new game-day perk for fans

GREEN BAY – It's been said that everything is better with doughnuts, even, it seems, the Green Bay Packers. Tucked away on the far side of the Lambeau Field Atrium is a squarish-looking structure with a big sign that says "Free Donuts!," perhaps the most efficiently descriptive advertising possible, as if the giant pictures of colorful doughnuts on the side of the apparatus weren't enough. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Evan Neal's Pass Blocking

Neal's play against the Colts is much improved, but his pass sets are either too shallow and/or not wide enough. Linemen need to keep their shoulders relatively parallel to the line of scrimmage for as long as possible. Opening the outside shoulder too soon gives the rusher zero resistance going up field. It's how OTs generally get beaten off the edge.
Big Blue View

How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?

There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Big Blue View

Why I Don't Like a Whole Lot of Eagles Fans (and an Eagles Joke)

Q: Why did the Eagles build their stadium in South Philly?. A: So Satan can walk to the games. He has a VIP box. I live in South Jersey - Eagles territory. I'm a transplant from North Jersey. A lot of the fans are obnoxious and quite frankly, a little dangerous.
Big Blue View

Not Shocked About Damar Hamlin

Football injuries usually come down to simple physics. Force=Mass x Acceleration. NFL players are getting ridiculously big and crazy fast. You’ve got 270 pound players that are as fast as RBs, and the collisions are insanely violent. NFL players don’t "retire". They stop playing because their bodies are broken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy