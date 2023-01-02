Read full article on original website
Powerful winter storm slammed into SLO County. See dramatic photos and video
From rain-swollen rivers and rock slides to pounding surf, here are some of the sights as San Luis Obispo County recovers from a major storm.
Storm dropped a deluge on SLO County. Here’s a look at how much rain fell in your area
At least 10 San Luis Obispo County locations received 2 inches or more of rain from the “atmospheric river” storm.
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
New Times
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw more pet surrenders at a time when animal adoptions decreased nationally
It started with a Facebook rumor. People on the Lost Pets of San Luis Obispo County group wondered and debated in December if pet owners surrendered their older dogs to shelters to make room for new puppies arriving as Christmas gifts. "Please tell me people really don't do this!?" commented...
Local accounting firm announces promotion
– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years. “Craig achieved this career milestone...
New Times
Paso moves ahead with Pioneer Park sale, awaits state approval
Seven years of negotiations over the sale of Pioneer Park to the state of California are close to resolution after the Paso Robles City Council's recent approval of a new agreement between the parties. The decision met with raucous applause from attendees at the Dec. 20 council meeting. "It certainly...
Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall
A tree fell down and crashed into a parked car in the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy storm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in South SLO County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $489.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County surveys storm damage as rain continues to fall
This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates. Power outages, damage and road closures were reported across San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning in the wake of a powerful “bomb cyclone” storm that blew through the region overnight. In Atascadero, high winds blew off...
Storm brought more than 4 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. And more is on the way
Several SLO County spots received more than 2 inches of rain.
Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home
A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside. They declined medical transport.
SLO County lost several popular businesses in 2022. Here are 10
From a beloved Mexican restaurant to a popular fast food joint, here are some of the local businesses that shut their doors in 2022.
Flooding, power outages and road closures: What happened on first night of SLO County storm
More of Highway 1 in SLO County was also closed due to the storm.
Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo
California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 1 as of 9:40 a.m. after closing it earlier Thursday morning due to flooding by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo, north of Guadalupe. The post Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It's been raining a lot, but it's only a fraction of what's needed to break drought in Tri-Counties
It feels like it's been raining on and off for weeks in the Tri-Counties. And, one of the biggest storms in months is hitting us this week. Some experts say that unfortunately, it's little more than a drop in the bucket in easing the region's water crisis. "We've been in...
syvnews.com
Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.
Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
LA Times profiles first Latino winemaker in Paso Robles
Winemaker finds himself managing other people’s expectations of what it means to be a Latino winery owner. – Five years ago, Californians began to take notice of Edgar Torres, a boutique vintner in Paso Robles whose Spanish-inspired wines were already earning accolades. But it was Torres’ backstory that really...
Power outages reported during Wednesday night storm
Thousands of people on the Central Coast were without power Wednesday evening as a powerful storm system brought heavy rain and wind onshore.
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County issues Flood Advisory
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 10:45 p.m. We have more details as they come into the news station.
“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community
GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
