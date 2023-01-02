ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local accounting firm announces promotion

– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years. “Craig achieved this career milestone...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Paso moves ahead with Pioneer Park sale, awaits state approval

Seven years of negotiations over the sale of Pioneer Park to the state of California are close to resolution after the Paso Robles City Council's recent approval of a new agreement between the parties. The decision met with raucous applause from attendees at the Dec. 20 council meeting. "It certainly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County surveys storm damage as rain continues to fall

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates. Power outages, damage and road closures were reported across San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning in the wake of a powerful “bomb cyclone” storm that blew through the region overnight. In Atascadero, high winds blew off...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.

Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
KEYT

San Luis Obispo County issues Flood Advisory

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 10:45 p.m. We have more details as they come into the news station.
News Channel 3-12

“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy