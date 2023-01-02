ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Report reveals how Jim Harbaugh feels about NFL return

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Jim Harbaugh said after his public flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings last year that he was done considering NFL opportunities. A year later, that stance may be tested, and the Michigan Wolverines coach may not be able to resist the opportunity.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach, and Austin Meek reported Monday that multiple sources close to Harbaugh believe the Michigan coach would leave if offered an NFL job. One source went as far as to say it is a “done deal” if Harbaugh receives a suitable offer.

Harbaugh has a very affordable $3 million buyout, which will be no issue for NFL teams. The Indianapolis Colts, a team Harbaugh played for during his career, may have interest, and one other team appears to be taking a long look at him as well.

Harbaugh is fresh off his second straight College Football Playoff appearance with the Wolverines. As recently as December, he shot down rumors of an NFL return , but it is hard to believe he would not listen if the right team came calling. Given his success at all levels, including a 44-19-1 record with the San Francisco 49ers, he would be viewed as a coup for most NFL teams.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

