$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior

Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow
Someday the deception will collapse, and we’ll rue the self-inflicted loss of our seasons, farms, forests and open spaces, the remnants of a natural Vermont that we could have protected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow.
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Stephen Terry: Lessons linger from the Great Ice Storm of 1998
The damage from the ice storm was estimated to be over $3 billion. Millions of customers lost power, some for several weeks. Millions of acres of trees were damaged, and 40 people died. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Terry: Lessons linger from the Great Ice Storm of 1998.
Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont
Media contact: Nadine Canter, nadine@newildernesstrust.org, or 802 224-1000 x114. Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont. Montpelier, Vermont…Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 825 acres in Ryegate, Vermont, to create the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary. Northeast Wilderness Trust protects more than 71,000 acres of forever-wild conserved...
In his 4th inaugural address, Gov. Phil Scott sounds a familiar call for economic recovery
Scott opened his seventh year as the state’s chief executive hitting many familiar talking points. But from his shoes, this two-year legislative biennium will look quite different from the last. Read the story on VTDigger here: In his 4th inaugural address, Gov. Phil Scott sounds a familiar call for economic recovery.
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies
It doesn't matter if people using our land are poor or wealthy or if they were born in Vermont or Timbuktu. What matters is that people using the land treat both it and the wildlife that live here with care and respect. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies.
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
After ballot confusion, Plymouth will ask voters again about town office renovations
Plymouth voters will decide whether to approve an $800,000 bond to complete a weatherization and renovation of its town office. An initial $950,000 allocated in 2021 for the project proved insufficient because of rising costs. Read the story on VTDigger here: After ballot confusion, Plymouth will ask voters again about town office renovations.
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List
Recent CLA assessment to push education tax rate up for most By Polly Mikula Of the 254 municipalities in the state listed on the annual Equalization Study, Killington topped the list for it’s actual property value being undervalued by its […] Read More The post Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Chelsea chooses fresh roster for town selectboard
Voters elect four new members to the five-person board; four members had resigned in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chelsea chooses fresh roster for town selectboard.
FFL to host Voices of St. Joseph's exhibit
Burlington, VT—The Fletcher Free Library will host the Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage Exhibition Display from January 9 through February 18, 2023, in the Fletcher Room on the third floor of the Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibition is presented by the...
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped rescue the canine. It...
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting
Stephen Whitaker, who refused to stop speaking during the June meeting, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting.
