Charlotte, VT

$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior

By News in Pursuit of Truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont

Media contact: Nadine Canter, nadine@newildernesstrust.org, or 802 224-1000 x114. Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont. Montpelier, Vermont…Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 825 acres in Ryegate, Vermont, to create the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary. Northeast Wilderness Trust protects more than 71,000 acres of forever-wild conserved...
RYEGATE, VT
VTDigger

David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies

It doesn't matter if people using our land are poor or wealthy or if they were born in Vermont or Timbuktu. What matters is that people using the land treat both it and the wildlife that live here with care and respect. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies.
GREENSBORO, VT
VTDigger

‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List

Recent CLA assessment to push education tax rate up for most By Polly Mikula Of the 254 municipalities in the state listed on the annual Equalization Study, Killington topped the list for it’s actual property value being undervalued by its […] Read More The post Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

FFL to host Voices of St. Joseph's exhibit

Burlington, VT—The Fletcher Free Library will host the Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage Exhibition Display from January 9 through February 18, 2023, in the Fletcher Room on the third floor of the Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibition is presented by the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Icy conditions impacting the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

