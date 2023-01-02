Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will the Predators Shop Mattias Ekholm or Ryan McDonagh?
With 38 points in 36 games, the Nashville Predators are four points out of a Western Conference wild-card berth entering Thursday's game with the Carolina Hurricanes. They're in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, sparking speculation that GM David Poile could become a seller by the March 3 trade deadline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
Comments / 0