WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio
The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
Free throws could decide Saturday’s sold-out clash with No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN — Saturday’s sold-out Coliseum crowd will pack West Virginia’s home arena hoping to see what Mountaineer Nation has seen six times previously: WVU knocking off a nationally ranked Kansas team. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) has struggled in multiple key areas through the first two...
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
West Virginia Set for Matchup at No. 11 Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30...
How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage. Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and...
Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
Wrestling announces three time changes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season. WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.
