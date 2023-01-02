ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
10 Tampa Bay

FAA implements delay program for flights to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers planning on heading to Florida by air on Wednesday may run into some problems. According to a tweet from Tampa International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a delay program for flights to the Sunshine State. The airport explains weather is to blame for the delay.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

NEWS: Flight Delays and Cancelations Continue to Impact Florida

This holiday season has been rough for travelers lately. Severe weather led to massive flight cancelations over the holidays with Southwest canceling and delaying flights for days after. It looks like the disruptions aren’t over for those traveling to and from Florida today. According to WESH 2 News, airports...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Most of the 79 manatees are being treated at three places: SeaWorld in Orlando, and zoos in...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint

2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPA's giant flamingo officially has a name

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than 65,000 entries and 37,000 votes from around the world, Tampa International Airport's giant pink flamingo officially has a name. For submitting the winning name, Bryan M. will receive four roundtrip tickets for them and a few friends on Silver Airways, a VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens — and, of course, bragging rights.
TAMPA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy