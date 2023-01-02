Take Christmas morning to the next level with this sweet, ooey, gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. This is super easy to make, you can even do it the night before for a stress free morning! No one can resist the taste of hot cinnamon rolls right out of the oven. This casserole takes it to the next level, it bakes up fluffy thanks to the addition of eggs and whipping cream and you can never go wrong with extra cinnamon and vanilla! You can absolutely add nuts for a nice crunch, pecans or walnuts work great. Yummm, I can taste this now with that first cup of coffee. This recipe is perfect on Christmas morning. Your family will thank you!

21 DAYS AGO