Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Christmas Cinnamon Roll- French Toast Casserole 🎅
Take Christmas morning to the next level with this sweet, ooey, gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. This is super easy to make, you can even do it the night before for a stress free morning! No one can resist the taste of hot cinnamon rolls right out of the oven. This casserole takes it to the next level, it bakes up fluffy thanks to the addition of eggs and whipping cream and you can never go wrong with extra cinnamon and vanilla! You can absolutely add nuts for a nice crunch, pecans or walnuts work great. Yummm, I can taste this now with that first cup of coffee. This recipe is perfect on Christmas morning. Your family will thank you!
Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️
Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!. This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
