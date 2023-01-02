ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen

These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Valley Breeze

Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
MassLive.com

Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.

The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission

Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
