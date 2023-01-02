Read full article on original website
depauliaonline.com
DePaul Women drop game to Marquette, upping pressure headed into looming matchup with UConn
In what felt like a must win game for DePaul against Marquette at Wintrust Arena Wednesday night, DePaul was simply outplayed by their rival through four quarters. The 73-62 loss now places added pressure on the Blue Demons to find a win before things get uglier. All statistics favored the...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
RI brewery launches ‘Friartown’ beer for big game
Friars fanatics officially have a brand new brew.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen
These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Mayor Smiley’s Inauguration—Read His Speech and Meet the New Council
It was inauguration day in Providence, and the new Mayor, Brett Smiley, took the oath of office and presented his vision for his administration in his inaugural speech. GoLocal's Richard McCaffrey was there to capture the unusual inauguration, which took place at Providence Public Library -- and not at Providence City Hall.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Valley Breeze
Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
MassLive.com
Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.
The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission
Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
Warwick’s Picozzi sworn in for second term
Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi began his second term in office Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School was briefly on lockdown while threat was investigated
(WJAR) — A Coventry middle school was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday while police investigated a threat. The Coventry Police Department responded to Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School around 8:00 a.m. because of a threat complaint. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous units at the school located...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
