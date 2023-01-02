ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred White, former drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, family says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

(WFLA) — Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.

Sunday, the music group posted a tribute to former drummer Frederick Eugene “Fred” White, who joined the band in 1974 alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine White. Stereogum reported that White was in the group when they recorded their classics “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star.”

Rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” wrote Verdine White in his own Instagram post. Maurice White, who was one of the group’s lead singers, died in 2016 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

According to Verdine White, his late brother Fred was a child protege who already had gold records under his belt when he was 16 years old. Aside from his work with Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White also played the drums for Donnie Hathaway, Deniece Willaims, Ramsey Lewis, and the Emotions, according to Stereogum.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” Verdine White said. “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

While his death was announced Sunday, it appears that Fred White died before the New Year began at the age of 67, with his tribute saying “In memoriam: Fred White, 1955-2022.”

The news of Fred White’s death prompted messages of support from other members of the music industry.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” musician Lenny Kravitz said. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

As of this report, the cause of Fred White’s death is unknown. He would be the third prominent musician to die this past weekend, with Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dying Saturday and Rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell being found dead in her home Sunday.

WFLA

WFLA

