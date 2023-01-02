Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow
Someday the deception will collapse, and we’ll rue the self-inflicted loss of our seasons, farms, forests and open spaces, the remnants of a natural Vermont that we could have protected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow.
FFL to host Voices of St. Joseph's exhibit
Burlington, VT—The Fletcher Free Library will host the Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage Exhibition Display from January 9 through February 18, 2023, in the Fletcher Room on the third floor of the Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibition is presented by the...
Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont
Media contact: Nadine Canter, nadine@newildernesstrust.org, or 802 224-1000 x114. Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont. Montpelier, Vermont…Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 825 acres in Ryegate, Vermont, to create the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary. Northeast Wilderness Trust protects more than 71,000 acres of forever-wild conserved...
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting
A man was treated for “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds, but police say the victim remains mum on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting.
ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting
Stephen Whitaker, who refused to stop speaking during the June meeting, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting.
David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies
It doesn't matter if people using our land are poor or wealthy or if they were born in Vermont or Timbuktu. What matters is that people using the land treat both it and the wildlife that live here with care and respect. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies.
Give a man enough Roper
I'm sure readers would love to hear the specifics of his idea to cut school budgets by about 25%. Does he propose across-the-board cuts (e.g, teaching and administrative positions, transportation, building maintenance and construction, pension funds, etc.)?. Or does he prefer slashing line items (all meals, sports, languages, extracurricular activities,...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
New community speaker series on equity and inclusion begins on January 19 at Northfield Middle High School
The Paine Mountain School District is pleased to announce a five-part community speaker series designed to engage the community and stimulate conversations around topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Parents, teachers, students, and community members are invited to attend our first offering on January 19, 2023 at Northfield Middle High School. This event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is available, but not required to attend. This five part series will feature conversations on race, gender, disability, and mental health and culminate with a screening of the movie Listen Up! A musical created by over 800 Vermont teens about what they are feeling, wanting, doing, and needing right now. Each event will offer the opportunity for attendees to interact with and ask questions of the featured speaker.
Walt Amses: With lights out, ‘late into the night’ turned out to be 6:45 p.m.
With the outside temperature pushing zero, the wind still howling and the exterior creaking, the house isn’t feeling so impermeable. With no sun to speak of for several days, anywhere other than directly in front of the stove is cold. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walt Amses: With lights out, ‘late into the night’ turned out to be 6:45 p.m..
Montpelier continues wastewater plant upgrades with help from federal money
Upgrades at the Montpelier Water Resource Recovery Facility are expected to cut the city’s carbon emissions and reduce by 65% the amount of sludge the plant produces every year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier continues wastewater plant upgrades with help from federal money.
Final Reading: In-person legislating, with an asterisk
A new resolution allows for senators to debate, deliberate and vote remotely on a limited, emergency basis through Town Meeting Day. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: In-person legislating, with an asterisk.
