Derby, VT

VTDigger

FFL to host Voices of St. Joseph's exhibit

Burlington, VT—The Fletcher Free Library will host the Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage Exhibition Display from January 9 through February 18, 2023, in the Fletcher Room on the third floor of the Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibition is presented by the...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont

Media contact: Nadine Canter, nadine@newildernesstrust.org, or 802 224-1000 x114. Northeast Wilderness Trust establishes the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary in Ryegate, Vermont. Montpelier, Vermont…Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 825 acres in Ryegate, Vermont, to create the Blue Mountain Wilderness Sanctuary. Northeast Wilderness Trust protects more than 71,000 acres of forever-wild conserved...
RYEGATE, VT
VTDigger

‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies

It doesn't matter if people using our land are poor or wealthy or if they were born in Vermont or Timbuktu. What matters is that people using the land treat both it and the wildlife that live here with care and respect. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Kelley: Purple paint law would clear up discrepancies.
GREENSBORO, VT
VTDigger

Give a man enough Roper

I'm sure readers would love to hear the specifics of his idea to cut school budgets by about 25%. Does he propose across-the-board cuts (e.g, teaching and administrative positions, transportation, building maintenance and construction, pension funds, etc.)?. Or does he prefer slashing line items (all meals, sports, languages, extracurricular activities,...
STOWE, VT
VTDigger

New community speaker series on equity and inclusion begins on January 19 at Northfield Middle High School

The Paine Mountain School District is pleased to announce a five-part community speaker series designed to engage the community and stimulate conversations around topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Parents, teachers, students, and community members are invited to attend our first offering on January 19, 2023 at Northfield Middle High School. This event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is available, but not required to attend. This five part series will feature conversations on race, gender, disability, and mental health and culminate with a screening of the movie Listen Up! A musical created by over 800 Vermont teens about what they are feeling, wanting, doing, and needing right now. Each event will offer the opportunity for attendees to interact with and ask questions of the featured speaker.
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

