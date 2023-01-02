The Paine Mountain School District is pleased to announce a five-part community speaker series designed to engage the community and stimulate conversations around topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Parents, teachers, students, and community members are invited to attend our first offering on January 19, 2023 at Northfield Middle High School. This event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is available, but not required to attend. This five part series will feature conversations on race, gender, disability, and mental health and culminate with a screening of the movie Listen Up! A musical created by over 800 Vermont teens about what they are feeling, wanting, doing, and needing right now. Each event will offer the opportunity for attendees to interact with and ask questions of the featured speaker.

WILLIAMSTOWN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO