Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year’s Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box
Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after stabbing
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday. They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent. The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation. The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them.
Comments / 0