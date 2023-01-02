ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year’s Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges

By Celina Tebor, Eric Levenson and John Miller, CNN
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
TheDailyBeast

Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box

Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
CBS New York

Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after stabbing

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday. They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent. The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation. The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Community Policy