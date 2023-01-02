ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss

10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Jamari Johnson Previews Final Decision

Earlier this week Oregon landed a commitment from 2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive lineman Ashton Porter. Now as we look toward the weekend the Ducks could be closing in on another commitment with Inglewood (Calif.) tight end Jamari Johnson set to make his final college decision during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
Doug Stewart

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam

EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
