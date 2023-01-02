Read full article on original website
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss
10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
Jamari Johnson Previews Final Decision
Earlier this week Oregon landed a commitment from 2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive lineman Ashton Porter. Now as we look toward the weekend the Ducks could be closing in on another commitment with Inglewood (Calif.) tight end Jamari Johnson set to make his final college decision during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
Updating Oregon's scholarship chart after recent additions
Oregon's football staff is working towards putting the finishing touches to its 2023 recruiting class, and now is a good time to update where Oregon currently sits with its.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Downey (Calif.) high school four-star quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam
EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
This Classic Oregon Diner Off Hwy 101 Will Make You Feel Right At Home
If you’re traveling down Highway 101, and are in need of something to eat, or even just craving a tasty dessert, then you’ve got to make your way over to Don’s Main Street Family Restaurant in Reedsport. Located slightly inland near the junction of HWY 101 and...
