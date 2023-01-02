Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Contest held to find ‘most popular young lady in eastern Idaho’ and hospital patient escapes, drowns in river
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman received a $400 piano “as the result of a voting contest” to determine the “most popular young lady in eastern Idaho.”
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
eastidahonews.com
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for. Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board
BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. According to a witness, the tanker truck turned from East Clark Street Onto North 17th Avenue and collided with a utility pole. That...
Police search for 16-year-old runaway
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1. The post Police search for 16-year-old runaway appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children
POCATELLO—A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
eastidahonews.com
Charles “Chas” Larimer
Charles (Chas or Chuck) Monroe Larimer, 40, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022. Charles was born March 6, 1982, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles M Larimer and Barbara West Larimer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On February 8, 2021, he married Gina Larimer...
Post Register
Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby
After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
Woman arrested, manhunt underway for accomplice wanted in connection to series of thefts
POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman wanted for over two months in connection to several theft-related incidents in Pocatello this past summer was apprehended and jailed last week and police are still searching for her accomplice. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, has been charged with grand larceny, grand theft and two counts of burglary, all felonies, after Pocatello police say she stole items from Harbor Freight and Lowe's Home Improvement store on multiple occasions in April and May of last year. ...
Idaho8.com
Rain and snow mix with upper 30’s
We'll see a messy day kick starting the afternoon with rain/snow combo as temps are being pushed above 32 into the afternoon to around 40 degrees. 5500 ft. above will see some snow accumulate and there's a chance at some valley snows adding up as we get colder tonight. Dreary conditions with clouds and melting snows will create some slick areas and runoff. Freezing tonight as showers persist.
Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello
POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents
East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
eastidahonews.com
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Comments / 0