Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
Bedford Schools Softball Players, Supporters Press District on Equity
Bedford School District softball players and supporters recently urged the Board of Education and administration to take steps to ensure their team receives equal treatment to the Fox Lane baseball team. During the last board meeting before the holiday break, several modified, junior varsity and varsity players as well as...
Poughkeepsie man wins 2022 weapons world title
Jesse Thundermoon Shadoan, of Poughkeepsie, won the 2022 Kuo Shu Bagua weapons world title, on top of winning other big-name competitions in 2022.
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
theexaminernews.com
New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available
Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
longisland.com
10 New Restaurants on Long Island We're Excited to Try in 2023
For our New Year’s resolution we resolved to try out some new restaurants that opened up last year. Prime Burger Bar - After opening locations in Commack and Babylon, the owners dropped in on Plainview. With a proprietary blend of prime chuck, short rib and ribeye steak in their burgers, they offer specialties and build your own. And the milkshakes! Location: 1048 Old Country Road, Plainview, (516) 780-0455.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Young Hudson Valley Police Officer, Father Suddenly Dies
The Hudson Valley is mourning the sudden death of a police officer. A father to two young kids. The Yorktown Police Department confirmed Lieutenant Kenny Sgroi of Shrub Oak, New York suddenly fell ill over the weekend and died on Monday at the age of 37. Yorktown, New York Police...
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely
A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
theexaminernews.com
Polar Bear Plunge This Saturday at Yorktown’s Sparkle Lake
The second annual Polar Bear Plunge in the Town of Yorktown will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at Sparkle Lake. The event will benefit the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation general fund and enable the establishment of various subcommittees to target the parks and recreation activities that have a high impact on the health and wellness of town residents.
theexaminernews.com
Mount Pleasant Awaits Site Plan Application to Begin North80 Review
The Town of Mount Pleasant is awaiting the submission of a formal site plan application to begin review of the first phase of North80, a three million-square-foot science and technology development near Westchester Medical Center. The Town Board unanimously approved the zoning this fall for the project, formerly North 60....
Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled
The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
theexaminernews.com
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains
Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
theexaminernews.com
Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains
Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
yonkerstimes.com
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries
As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Westchester Hispanic Democrats released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in New Rochelle,...
Comments / 0