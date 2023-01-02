ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

theexaminernews.com

Bedford Schools Softball Players, Supporters Press District on Equity

Bedford School District softball players and supporters recently urged the Board of Education and administration to take steps to ensure their team receives equal treatment to the Fox Lane baseball team. During the last board meeting before the holiday break, several modified, junior varsity and varsity players as well as...
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
EASTCHESTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available

Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
SOMERS, NY
longisland.com

10 New Restaurants on Long Island We're Excited to Try in 2023

For our New Year’s resolution we resolved to try out some new restaurants that opened up last year. Prime Burger Bar - After opening locations in Commack and Babylon, the owners dropped in on Plainview. With a proprietary blend of prime chuck, short rib and ribeye steak in their burgers, they offer specialties and build your own. And the milkshakes! Location: 1048 Old Country Road, Plainview, (516) 780-0455.
Hudson Valley Post

Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely

A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
NEWBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Polar Bear Plunge This Saturday at Yorktown’s Sparkle Lake

The second annual Polar Bear Plunge in the Town of Yorktown will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at Sparkle Lake. The event will benefit the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation general fund and enable the establishment of various subcommittees to target the parks and recreation activities that have a high impact on the health and wellness of town residents.
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Awaits Site Plan Application to Begin North80 Review

The Town of Mount Pleasant is awaiting the submission of a formal site plan application to begin review of the first phase of North80, a three million-square-foot science and technology development near Westchester Medical Center. The Town Board unanimously approved the zoning this fall for the project, formerly North 60....
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
i95 ROCK

Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled

The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains

Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY

An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
RHINEBECK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries

As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Westchester Hispanic Democrats released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in New Rochelle,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

