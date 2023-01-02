ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers (6-10) travel to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-9) Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at Panthers vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

With a win Sunday against the Buccaneers, the Panthers would have been playing for a division title and playoff berth in this game. Despite getting out to a 14-0 start, they were unable to hold on, and the 30-24 loss means this game is meaningless.

The Saints, who needed a bit of help, did their part by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10. Despite this, the 41-17 victory by the Green Bay Packers means the Saints were also eliminated from playoff contention and this game has no meaning for them either.

This now turns from a game with important implications to instead being a game of pride for both NFC South teams.

Panthers at Saints odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:51 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Panthers +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Saints -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +4 (-113) | Saints -4 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Panthers 6-10 | Saints 7-9
  • ATS: Panthers 8-8 | Saints 7-9
  • O/U: Panthers 8-8 | Saints 6-10

Panthers vs. Saints head-to-head

In the first meeting between these 2 teams in 2022, the Panthers pulled out a 22-14 home victory over the Saints. Before this, the Saints had won 5 of the last 6 meetings between these teams.

While this game is meaningless for the playoffs, it does have a bit of meaning for the Saints as their first-round selection in the 2023 draft belongs to the Eagles. A victory here means a worse selection for the Eagles.

Overall, in this series, the Saints are leading the series 29-27.

