First look: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos odds and lines

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) will square off against the Denver Broncos (4-12) on Sunday in Week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is scheduled for TBD. Below, we look at Chargers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Chargers cruised to a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 to cover as 6.5-point favorites. Los Angeles is on a 4-game winning streak entering the final week of the regular season.

The Broncos lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 despite covering as 13.5-point underdogs on the road. Denver has lost 7 of its last 8 games ahead of its matchup with Los Angeles.

Chargers at Broncos odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Chargers -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Broncos +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Chargers -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Broncos +150 (bet $100 to win $150) Against the spread (ATS): Chargers -3 (-120) | Broncos +3 (+100)

Chargers -3 (-120) | Broncos +3 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -109 | U: -111)

2022 betting stats

ML : Chargers 10-6 | Broncos 4-12

: Chargers 10-6 | Broncos 4-12 ATS : Chargers 10-5-1 | Broncos 7-9

: Chargers 10-5-1 | Broncos 7-9 O/U: Chargers 6-10 | Broncos 5-11

Chargers vs. Broncos head-to-head

Sunday’s divisional matchup will be the 127th all-time meeting between the Chargers and the Broncos. Denver has a decent edge with a 70-55-1 record in the first 126 meetings against Los Angeles.

Despite the all-time success the Broncos have had, the Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 meetings, including each of the last 2. Los Angeles defeated Denver 19-16 back in Week 6 of this season.

