First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New York Giants (9-6-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Week 18. Kickoff has not yet been announced by the NFL. Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Giants are coming off a 38-10 throttling of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, covering as 5.5-point favorites and clinching a playoff spot. New York has faltered recently with a 2-4-1 record in its last 7 games after starting the season 7-2. The Giants are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games and the Over/Under is 5-1-1 in their last 7.

The Eagles enter Week 18 following a 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, failing to cover as 5.5-point road favorites. They have dropped their last 2 games, making this their first losing streak of the season. All eyes will be on Philadelphia this week to see whether QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) returns to help clinch the No. 1 playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles are 4-6 ATS and the O/U is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Giants at Eagles odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:54 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Giants +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Eagles -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +13.5 (-109) | Eagles -13.5 (-111)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Giants 9-6-1 | Eagles 13-3
  • ATS: Giants 12-4 | Eagles 8-8
  • O/U: Giants 6-8-2 | Eagles 10-6

Giants vs. Eagles head-to-head

The Eagles blew out the Giants 48-22 to cover as 7.5-point road favorites in Week 14. The teams have split the last 4 meetings but Philadelphia is 8-2 in the last 10. The O/U is 5-5 across that span.

The Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 matchups in Philadelphia and the Under is 9-3 in the last 12 meetings in Philadelphia.

A matchup to keep an eye on will be the Giants’ offense, which ranks 2nd in the NFL in turnovers (16), facing an Eagles’ defense that ranks 2nd in takeaways (27).

