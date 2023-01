A 1923 Ford, with a Chevrolet motor, sits in the parking lot for the 9th annual New Year's Day Cruise In. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Cars and trucks, both old a new filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q on Sunday for the Tuesday Crusiers’ annual New Year’s Day Cruise In.

The event, now in its ninth year, has become a tradition in Richmond County.

One of the oldest cars in the lot was a century old: a 1923 Ford car — with a Chevrolet motor.

See photos below.